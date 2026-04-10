Wembley awaits for League One rivals Luton Town and Stockport County, who face off in the final of the EFL Trophy on Sunday.

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Both sides are pushing for promotion to the Championship but will bench those pursuits this weekend in favour of the hunt for silverware.

Oliver Norwood's goal was enough to earn Stockport a 1-0 win at Doncaster Rovers and a spot in their third EFL Trophy final – having finished as runners-up twice in the 1990s.

2008/09 winners Luton are looking to get their hands on the trophy for a second time after beating Northampton Town 1-0 in the semi-finals.

Both teams head into this battle of the Hatters in good form but Jack Wilshere's side may feel they have the edge as they thumped Stockport 3-0 earlier this season.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Stockport on TV and online.

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When is Luton v Stockport?

Luton v Stockport will take place on Sunday 12 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Luton v Stockport kick-off time

Luton v Stockport will kick off at 3pm.

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What TV channel is Luton v Stockport on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Luton v Stockport online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Luton v Stockport on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

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