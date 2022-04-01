Jurgen Klopp's side are now just a point behind Man City in the table and have strung together a run of nine league victories on the bounce.

With the international break over, Liverpool's focus now shifts back to the title race, and their next chance to move above Manchester City comes against Watford as part of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

They will travel to the Etihad on Sunday 10th April in a clash that looks set to be pivotal in the title race but their focus this weekend has to be on Watford.

The Hornets claimed a vital win against Southampton ahead of the international break and are just three points adrift of safety – though they've played two more games than the side one place above them in the table.

There are certainly more winnable games to come for Roy Hodgson's side and getting any sort of result on Saturday would be a massive boost.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Watford on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Liverpool v Watford?

Liverpool v Watford will take place on Saturday 2nd April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Watford will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Burnley v Man City on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Watford on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Watford online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Watford team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Watford predicted XI: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Kucka; Hernandez, Pedro, Dennis

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Watford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/8) Draw (17/2) Watford (16/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Watford

The lunchtime kick-off between Liverpool and Watford is the first Premier League fixture since the international break, meaning Klopp's side can go top of the table with a win, if only until Man City's game with Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The break didn't come at the ideal time for the Reds, who were the form team in the top flight ahead of it, but it is hard to see it knocking them off their stride.

Liverpool put five past Watford in the reverse fixture and it would be no surprise to see them go close to matching that at Anfield as they look to send a message to Man City.

Our prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Watford (9/1 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.