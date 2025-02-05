Slot will be desperate to secure silverware in his debut season at Anfield, and he'll be hoping history repeats itself after Liverpool won the Carabao Cup last campaign.

The Reds, who are the most successful team in the history of the competition by lifting the trophy a record 10 times, need to overturn a 1-0 deficit after Lucas Bergvall's goal in the first leg.

Tottenham, who beat Brentford 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to move up to 14th in the table after losing their previous four outings, have lifted the trophy four times, and they last reached the final in 2021.

Their success in 2008 was Spurs' last trophy, and Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to win it all after his 'I always win things in my second year' comments earlier this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Liverpool v Tottenham?

Liverpool v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 6th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Tottenham kick-off time

Liverpool v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on ITV1 with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

It'll also be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Liverpool v Tottenham online

You can also stream the game live on ITVX.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Liverpool v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Liverpool (2/9) Draw (6/1) Tottenham (11/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.