The Reds have been to Thailand, Singapore, Austria, and Germany in the last month as they prepared for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign but they will play their final friendly back home at Anfield.

Though it's unusual that Liverpool's final pre-season game comes a day after they contest the Community Shield with Manchester City, it highlights Jurgen Klopp's determination to ensure his full squad are ready for the season ahead.

Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg will be the opponents against what could well be a much-rotated side given the game against Man City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester is scheduled to kick off less than 24 hours earlier.

Strasbourg finished sixth in the French top tier last term and drew 2-2 with Brentford earlier this month.

They'll certainly be no walkover but with both the Ligue 1 and Premier League seasons kicking off on the first weekend of August, Sunday's game will be more about getting a few final minutes in the legs than anything else.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Strasbourg on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Strasbourg?

Liverpool v Strasbourg will take place on Sunday 31st July 2022 at Anfield.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Strasbourg will kick off at 7:30pm.

There's plenty of pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full Liverpool guide for all the details about the Reds' upcoming fixtures.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Strasbourg on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on LFCTV from 7pm.

The whole of Liverpool's pre-season schedule will be broadcast on LFCTV, which can be accessed via SKY TV (Sky channel 434) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 544).

Supporters will need a subscription to access LFCTV on TV and online, which is £7 per month.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v Liverpool online

You can also live stream the match on LFCTV Go using a range of devices including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

