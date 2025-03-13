United, who won the FA Cup last year, only managed to finish fifth last season but they've found form this time round. They also boast the best defensive record in the WSL having conceded just six goals in their 15 outings.

A win for United against sixth-placed Liverpool will move Skinner's side to within five points of league leaders Chelsea with six games remaining.

Liverpool, who are also in the FA Cup semi-finals against Chelsea, have been hit and miss this campaign and find themselves 18 points behind United having won five of their 15 league games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Liverpool v Man Utd?

Liverpool v Man Utd will take place on Friday 14th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Man Utd kick-off time

Liverpool v Man Utd will kick off at 7:15pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BBC Three with coverage starting at 7:05pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Man Utd online

You can stream the game on iPlayer, the BBC's streaming service. It will also be available on the BBC Sport website.

Advertisement Liverpool v Man Utd odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Liverpool (9/2) Draw (11/4) Man Utd (3/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.