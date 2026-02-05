Anfield plays host to the headline game of the Premier League weekend as Liverpool host Man City on Sunday afternoon.

Ad

The pair have shared some captivating contests in recent years and all signs point to their next meeting being an absolute barnstormer – both teams are packed full of attacking quality but have been vulnerable defensively this season.

Liverpool looked back to their best last weekend, outclassing Newcastle in a 4-1 win, and need points as they are playing catch-up in the race for the top five.

After last weekend's slip-up against Spurs, Man City cannot afford to lose any more ground on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's side eased past Newcastle to book their place in the final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and need to reach those levels against the Reds to claim a rare win at Anfield.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Liverpool v Man City?

Liverpool v Man City will take place on Sunday 8th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Man City kick-off time

Liverpool v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

How to live stream Liverpool v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Liverpool v Man City on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Liverpool v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Liverpool (11/8) Draw (27/10) Man City (7/4)* Bet Boost odds: Hugo Ekitike 2+ shots on target, Erling Haaland 2+ shots on target, both teams to score – 8/1 9/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.