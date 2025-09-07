New Liverpool boss Gareth Taylor would love to introduce himself to the fans and mark his home bow with a Merseyside derby win, but the visitors are full of optimism ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Everton have invested significantly in their squad over the summer and will be aiming for a top-half finish in the WSL this term.

The Toffees had to wait eight games for their first league win last season, which came against their local rivals, but they'll be hoping to get up and running on the opening weekend this time around.

When is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will take place on Sunday 7th September 2025.

Liverpool v Everton kick-off time

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Showcase from 11am.

How to live stream Liverpool v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Liverpool v Everton odds

bet365 odds: Liverpool (9/10) Draw (12/5) Everton (29/10)*

*Odds subject to change.

