As if a Merseyside derby doesn't mean enough, a place in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup will be on the line when Liverpool and Everton face off at BrewDog Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds have a score to settle, too, in what is the first meeting with their rivals since they were beaten 4-1 by them at Anfield on the opening day of the Women's Super League season.

It's been a tough season for Liverpool but they are a team on the up, having won three of their last five games, including putting six past London Bees in the FA Cup fourth round.

Everton are in fine fettle themselves. They head into Sunday's game on the back of a four-game winning run, which began with a 5-0 victory over West Brom in the last round.

Interim boss Scott Phelan, who has made a strong start to life in the dugout, has challenged the Toffees to raise their game but they won't need any extra motivation as passion is never in short supply in the Merseyside derby.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Everton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will take place on Sunday 22 February 2026.

Liverpool v Everton kick-off time

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and Channel 4.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v Everton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Fans can also tune in to stream the game on Channel4.com.

Both platforms are available on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Is Liverpool v Everton on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

