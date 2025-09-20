Their unbeaten home record will be put to the test by this weekend's visitors as Luton boast one of the best squads in the third tier.

The Hatters have struggled a little for consistency after being relegated from the Championship last term but on their day, they've got the talent to beat anyone at this level.

Only two teams have a better defensive record in League One than Luton, who will need to stop a familiar frontman in former Kenilworth Road favourite James Collins – with the 34-year-old among the division's top scorers in 2025/26.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lincoln City v Luton Town on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Lincoln City v Luton Town?

Lincoln City v Luton Town will take place on Saturday 20th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Lincoln City v Luton Town kick-off time

Lincoln City v Luton Town will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Lincoln City v Luton Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Lincoln City v Luton Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Lincoln City v Luton Town on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Lincoln City v Luton Town odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Lincoln City (29/10) Draw (11/5) Luton Town (21/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.