Chelsea have not won a game since before the international break and were beaten twice last week – away at both Bayern Munich and Man Utd.

The trip to Lincoln offers Enzo Maresca's side a chance to get back to winning ways but they must be wary of the fact that the first meeting between the pair in more than a century will mean more to the hosts than the visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lincoln City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Lincoln City v Chelsea?

Lincoln City v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 23rd September 2025.

Lincoln City v Chelsea kick-off time

Lincoln City v Chelsea will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Lincoln City v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Lincoln City v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Lincoln City v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

