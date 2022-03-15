The Blues' remarkable form on the field has been overshadowed by owner Roman Abramovich's well-documented predicament away from it.

Chelsea head into their Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash with Lille in high spirits despite ongoing disputes in the board room and beyond.

All Thomas Tuchel can do, amid growing restrictions and sanctions that are indirectly hampering Chelsea, is set up his existing squad to win games. That is exactly what he is doing.

Tuchel's men have won 10 of their last 11 outings across all competitions. The other result was their goalless draw in the Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool. They have only lost one game inside 90 minutes in their last 25 matches, and that was t0 Manchester City.

Lille are in decent shape with a five-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1 but they face a mountainous task to overcome Chelsea, even though they boast home advantage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lille v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Lille v Chelsea?

Lille v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 16th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Lille v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Lille v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Lille v Chelsea online

Lille v Chelsea team news

Lille predicted XI: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Xeka, Andre; Sanches, Ben Arfa, Bamba; David

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Lille v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Lille v Chelsea

For all Chelsea have fallen short in the title race, they remain an incredibly tough nut to crack.

They have had issues throughout the season in terms of scoring goals, but Kai Havertz's form is providing much-needed reliability in that department. Grey draws are being converted to green wins with increasing frequency.

Havertz has netted five goals in his last five games across all competitions and is expected to lead the line for the foreseeable future. Another strike here would kill the contest.

Our prediction: Lille 1-2 Chelsea (15/2 at bet365)

