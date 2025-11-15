Wales are in Liechtenstein on Saturday, aiming to boost their hopes of qualifying for World Cup 2026.

Catching Group J leaders Belgium looks to be a tough ask but Craig Bellamy's side are scrapping it out with North Macedonia, who they host next week, for second place and a play-off spot.

A win or draw at the Rheinpark Stadion on Saturday would mean Wales head into Tuesday's crunch clash against North Macedonia needing a victory to snatch second.

The visitors will be confident of taking all three points back to Cardiff as Liechtenstein are bottom of the group and have lost all six of their games in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, and Kieffer Moore were in the goals when Wales won the reverse fixture 3-0.

Liechtenstein v Wales will take place on Saturday 15th November 2025.

Liechtenstein v Wales kick-off time

Liechtenstein v Wales will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Liechtenstein v Wales is on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 4:45pm.

How to live stream Liechtenstein v Wales online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Liechtenstein v Wales on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

