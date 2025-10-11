Doncaster's pursuit of back-to-back promotions has hit the rocks. Last weekend's 1-1 draw with struggling Burton ended a three-game losing run in League One but is hardly a result to celebrate.

Rovers did look back near their best in a 3-0 EFL Trophy win against Grimsby Town in midweek and will hope for more of the same in the capital.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leyton Orient v Doncaster on TV and online.

When is Leyton Orient v Doncaster?

Leyton Orient v Doncaster will take place on Saturday 11th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leyton Orient v Doncaster kick-off time

Leyton Orient v Doncaster will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Leyton Orient v Doncaster on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leyton Orient v Doncaster online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Leyton Orient v Doncaster on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

