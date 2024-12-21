The Portuguese tasted success at Porto and Olympiakos but is known as something of a hothead and has bounced around clubs in recent years – with Wolves his eighth since he left the Greek outfit in 2015.

None of that will matter if he can mastermind a survival bid in the West Midlands, though, and the trip to face fellow strugglers Leicester represents a chance for him to make a strong first impression.

The hosts have made a change in the dugout already this season as they bid to avoid the drop themselves.

Ruud van Nistelrooy delivered four points from the first two games after his arrival in late November, but a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle last weekend was a reminder of how much work still needs to be done.

Leicester's heads are just about above water, as they're two points and one place above the bottom three, and though there is still a long way to go, a win for either side on Sunday could prove a huge boost to their survival hopes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Wolves?

Leicester v Wolves will take place on Sunday 22nd December 2024.

Leicester v Wolves kick-off time

Leicester v Wolves will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leicester v Wolves live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Leicester v Wolves on radio?

Unfortunately there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

