Leicester City host West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Monday evening.

The all-Midlands affair brings together two teams still searching for their first victory of 2026.

Leicester were beaten 3-1 away at Sheffield United on New Year's Day and sit 13th in the second tier.

West Brom's 1-0 loss at Swansea City on Thursday leaves them down in 18th and piles more pressure on Ryan Mason.

Mason retains the backing of the club chiefs but has admitted that he must put right the "disappointing" situation at Albion.

When is Leicester v West Brom?

Leicester v West Brom will take place on Monday 5th January 2026.

Leicester v West Brom kick-off time

Leicester v West Brom will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports+ will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leicester v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leicester v West Brom on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

