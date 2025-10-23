The Premier League weekend begins at Elland Road on Friday evening as Leeds United host West Ham United.

Ad

The Whites' 2-0 defeat at fellow newly-promoted side Burnley on Saturday means they have won just one of their last eight games, which leaves them just three points above the relegation zone.

Leeds would argue they were the better team at Turf Moor at the weekend and though the stats back that up, it is results and not performances that will keep them up.

West Ham are still searching for their first victory under Nuno Espirito Santo after Monday's 2-0 loss at home to Brentford.

Winless Wolves are the only side below the Hammers in the Premier League table while the East Londoners have conceded the most goals and are the third-lowest scorers – a worrying combination.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v West Ham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Leeds v West Ham?

Leeds v West Ham will take place on Friday 24th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v West Ham kick-off time

Leeds v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leeds v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leeds v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Leeds v West Ham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Leeds (5/6) Draw (12/5) West Ham (10/3)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.