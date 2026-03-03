Leeds United and Sunderland are back in Premier League action on Tuesday evening, with the pair set to meet at Elland Road.

The Whites will be without manager Daniel Farke on the touchline after he was sent off following Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Man City.

Leeds are six points above the relegation zone but with 10 games remaining, they'll know they still have work to do to secure their place in the Premier League for another year.

Though Sunderland have kept clear of the battle at the bottom of the division in their first season back in the top flight, they've dropped to 12th as a result of a four-game winless run.

The return of Granit Xhaka, who returned to the starting XI in the weekend's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth after injury, is a major boost for Regis Le Bris' side.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Sunderland?

Leeds v Sunderland will take place on Tuesday 3 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Sunderland kick-off time

Leeds v Sunderland will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Sunderland on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Leeds v Sunderland online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Is Leeds v Sunderland on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

