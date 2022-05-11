Jesse Marsch inherited a disjointed and gung-ho squad from Marcelo Bielsa and has been unable to steer them away from danger as the finish line approaches.

Leeds are running out of road to maintain their place in the Premier League with just three games left to play including this one against Chelsea live on the Premier League TV schedule .

Leeds sit in 18th, level on points but with a far inferior goal difference to Burnley, who have won three of their last four matches. Marsch's men are also one point short of Everton.

At the other end of the table, Chelsea appear to have shut off for the summer but they still have work to do to cement their Champions League place for next season.

The Blues have won just two of their last seven Premier League outings, a run that stretches back to March. They are one point ahead of Arsenal and five points clear of Tottenham with three matches left to play for each team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Leeds v Chelsea?

Leeds v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 11th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Chelsea will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Arsenal on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Leeds v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leeds v Chelsea team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Llorente, Cooper, Koch, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Gelhardt

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Sarr; Mount; Werner, Lukaku

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Leeds v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (4/1) Draw (16/5) Chelsea (8/13)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Leeds v Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is under pressure. The Champions League-winning boss' stock has slid over the course of 2022.

Should his side lose in the FA Cup final this weekend, Tuchel's season would end without silverware and clinging onto a Champions League spot, far from the title race, a record that would have seen many of his predecessors get the chop.

Victory here would all-but secure a place at Europe's top table next season but it won't be a straightforward task against a Leeds side with plenty to play for.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-2 Chelsea (8/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.