Victory would secure an automatic qualification spot for England at next summer's tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Latvia v England on TV and online.

When is Latvia v England?

Latvia v England will take place on Tuesday 14th October 2025.

Latvia v England kick-off time

Latvia v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Latvia v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

How to live stream Latvia v England online

You can live stream the online match via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Latvia v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live is online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

