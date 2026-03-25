Northern Ireland's route to a first World Cup in 40 years is through Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, where they face Italy in the qualifying play-off semi-finals on Thursday evening.

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Michael O'Neill's young squad are now just two wins away from securing a spot at this summer's tournament in North America and writing their names into football history.

The odds are stacked against visitors but their defence and clinical finishing, which earned them a win against Germany and nearly saw them pip Slovakia to second in qualifying Group A, could be the recipe for a famous upset.

The pressure is on Italy, who are desperate to avoid missing out on a third successive World Cup – a nightmare scenario for the four-time winners and two-time European champions.

Gennaro Gattuso has plenty of talent in his ranks, including Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, and Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori, but two defeats to Norway saw them miss out on automatic qualification.

A trip to either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday awaits Thursday's winner.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

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When is Italy v Northern Ireland?

Italy v Northern Ireland will take place on Thursday 26 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Italy v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Italy v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Italy v Northern Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC Three.

All of Northern Ireland and Wales play-offs will be live on the BBC, with the rest of the UEFA qualifiers on Amazon Prime PPV.

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How to live stream Italy v Northern Ireland online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Italy v Northern Ireland on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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