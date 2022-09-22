It was the Azzurri that ended Gareth Southgate's team's Euro 2020 dreams in last summer's Wembley final while the two sides played out a goalless draw in the first round of Nations League fixtures back in June.

England's penultimate game ahead of the 2022 World Cup sees them travel to Rome to take on Italy, who have become an all too familiar foe in recent years.

England have been poor in Group A3 so far and sit bottom of the table with just two points from four games – a run that has seen them lose twice to and concede five goals against Hungary.

They face the prospect of relegation to Group A4 if they can't pick up the necessary results against Italy and Germany over the next week but Southgate's real focus will be on making the most of the last two games before the World Cup.

First up is the trip to Italy, who may still be licking their wounds after missing out on a Qatar 2022 place thanks to a defeat to North Macedonia in the play-offs in March.

With new faces, like Ivan Toney, and regulars, such as Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, all desperate to use the international break to cement their place in Southgate's squad, we should be in for a hard-fought contest at the San Siro

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v England on TV and online.

When is Italy v England?

Italy v England will take place on Friday 23rd September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of other Nations League matches this week including Scotland v Republic of Ireland.

What TV channel is Italy v England on?

The match will be televised on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream Italy v England online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Italy v England team news

Italy predicted XI: Donnarumma; Bonucci, Acerbi, Bastoni; Lorenzo, Tonali, Jorginho, Barella, Emerson; Scamacca, Immobile

England predicted XI: Ramsdale; Stones, Dier, Maguire; James, Rice, Bellingham, Chilwell; Sterling, Kane, Mount

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Italy v England odds

Our prediction: Italy v England

The summer did not play out as Southgate will have hoped, with the 4-0 defeat against Hungary leaving a sour taste in the mouth of many fans, and he'll know how important a few morale-boosting results over the next week will be.

Italy's fall from grace since their Euro 2020 triumph has been dramatic and should give England an opportunity to pick up the victory that the players and supporters will crave.

Southgate's England have been all about pulling together as a team but individual performances will be judged more than ever with the World Cup now so close, which could aid their success or make things harder for them.

The midfield pairing between Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice could hold the key to success in Qatar for the Three Lions so Friday is a big evening for the duo – assuming they start together.

Our prediction: Italy 0-2 England (11/1 at bet365)

