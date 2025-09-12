Ipswich are winless and sit 19th in the Championship with three points from their first four games. As the Blades can attest, however, it could be worse.

Sheffield United are rock bottom and the division's only side without points after starting the season with four straight defeats. The decision to replace Chris Wilder with Ruben Selles after last term's play-off final defeat is fast looking like a costly mistake.

Defeat at Portman Road would pile more pressure on Selles but victory on the road against one of the promotion favourites could be the turning point for the Spanish coach.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Sheffield United?

Ipswich v Sheffield United will take place on Friday 12th September 2025.

Ipswich v Sheffield United kick-off time

Ipswich v Sheffield United will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Ipswich v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Ipswich v Sheffield United on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

