Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Hull City do battle at Portman Road on Tuesday evening.

The pair, who are only separated in the table by goal difference, were originally due to face off at the end of January before the game was postponed due to Ipswich's progression to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Both are on course to finish in the play-offs and have the automatic promotion spots in their sights as we head into the business end of the campaign.

Ipswich have won three of their last four and made light work of Swansea City on Saturday, with January signing Anis Mehmeti the star in a 3-0 victory.

Hull head to East Anglia after snapping a four-game losing streak with victories over Derby and Portsmouth.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Hull on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Hull?

Ipswich v Hull will take place on Tuesday 3 March 2026.

Ipswich v Hull kick-off time

Ipswich v Hull will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Hull on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Ipswich v Hull online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Ipswich v Hull on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

