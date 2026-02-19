Hull City aim to get their Championship promotion push back on track against QPR at the MKM Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

It's now three games without a win for the Tigers, who were thumped 4-0 by Chelsea in the FA Cup last weekend and lost 3-2 to Bristol City in their last league game.

Hull are still well placed in the race for the play-offs, sitting fifth with a six-point cushion, but will want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

QPR's own top-six hopes have been dented by a run of just two wins in eight Championship games since the start of 2026.

The Hoops are only four points back from Derby County in sixth and will be desperate to cut that gap ahead of the rest of Saturday's games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City v QPR on TV and online.

When is Hull City v QPR?

Hull City v QPR will take place on Saturday 21 February 2026.

Hull City v QPR kick-off time

Hull City v QPR will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Hull City v QPR on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull City v QPR online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Hull City v QPR on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

