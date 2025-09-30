That impressive record will be put to the test by the midweek visit of sixth-placed Preston.

North End have exceeded expectations in the early weeks of the 2025/26 season – due in no small part to their defensive record, which is the Championship's joint-best.

They were outplayed by Bristol City in a goalless draw on Saturday but will fancy their chances of getting back to winning ways at the MKM Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City v Preston North End on TV and online.

When is Hull City v Preston North End?

Hull City v Preston North End will take place on Tuesday 30th September.

Hull City v Preston North End kick-off time

Hull City v Preston North End will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Hull City v Preston North End on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull City v Preston North End online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Hull City v Preston North End on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

