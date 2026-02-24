Championship play-off rivals Hull City and Derby County face off at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Tigers have lost three games on the bounce in all competitions and risk surrendering their lead over the pack chasing the top six if they cannot snap their losing streak.

Hardly a good time to take on Derby, who have been a bogey team for them in recent years.

The Rams are on a six-game unbeaten run against Hull, including five victories and, most recently, a 2-1 win at Pride Park in November.

Despite being beaten by Watford on Saturday, John Eustace's side are just three points back from the play-off places and will see Tuesday as a chance to cut the gap.

When is Hull City v Derby County?

Hull City v Derby County will take place on Tuesday 24 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hull City v Derby County kick-off time

Hull City v Derby County will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Hull City v Derby County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull City v Derby County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Hull City v Derby County on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

