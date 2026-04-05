An action-packed Easter Monday in the Championship concludes at the MKM Stadium, where Hull City host Coventry City in the evening kick-off.

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The Sky Blues are on course to win the title and promotion back to the Premier League after proving a cut above under Frank Lampard this term.

Hull are among the teams battling for the second automatic promotion spot in the final weeks of the 2025/26 campaign.

The points would be worth more to the Tigers but Coventry have been back at their best since the start of February, particularly on the road, where they are hunting a fifth consecutive away win.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City v Coventry City on TV and online.

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When is Hull City v Coventry City?

Hull City v Coventry City will take place on Monday 6 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hull City v Coventry City kick-off time

Hull City v Coventry City will kick off at 8pm.

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What TV channel is Hull City v Coventry City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull City v Coventry City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Hull City v Coventry City on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

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