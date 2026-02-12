The fourth round of the FA Cup kicks off on Friday evening, when Hull City host Chelsea at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers are chasing promotion in the Championship after a fine start to the new year and will relish a chance to have a pop at a Premier League club.

Hull needed penalties to edge past Blackburn in the last round and will need to raise their game to cause an upset.

Liam Rosenior will want to see a response from his players at the MKM Stadium after they threw away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Leeds United in midweek.

The FA Cup looks to be Rosenior's best chance of winning a trophy in his first season at the helm and they certainly have the quality in depth to freshen things up – as their 5-1 win over Charlton in the last round proves.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Hull City v Chelsea?

Hull City v Chelsea will take place on Friday 13th February 2026.

Hull City v Chelsea kick-off time

Hull City v Chelsea will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Hull City v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Fans can also tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One.

How to live stream Hull City v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Hull City v Chelsea on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

