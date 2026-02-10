Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts host local rival Hibs in Tuesday evening's Edinburgh derby.

The Jambos are hunting a first title win in 66 years but have seen their lead at the top of the table cut to just three points after the weekend's defeat to St Mirren.

Derek McInnes will want to see an instant response from his players and they don't come much bigger than their midweek clash.

Hibs sit fifth in the table after scoring two late goals to win 3-2 against Dundee United on the week and would love to derail their rivals' title charge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hearts v Hibs on TV and online.

When is Hearts v Hibs?

Hearts v Hibs will take place on Tuesday 10th February 2026.

Hearts v Hibs kick-off time

Hearts v Hibs will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Hearts v Hibs on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Hearts v Hibs online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Is Hearts v Hibs on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

