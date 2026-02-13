Grimsby Town welcome Premier League strugglers Wolves to Blundell Park on Sunday as they look to continue their FA Cup fairytale.

The Mariners are no strangers to a deep run in the competition or a cup upset, having defied the odds to make the quarter-finals in 2022/23 and dumped Man Utd out of the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

David Artell's side head into the game on a 10-game unbeaten run, which included a late victory over non-league side Weston Super Mare in the third round.

The FA Cup has been a brief respite to a dismal campaign for Wolves, whose 6-1 thrashing of Shrewsbury Town in the last round is one of just two victories since September.

Rob Edwards' side showed fight in a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest in midweek and will be determined to show their quality in the North West.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Grimsby v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Grimsby v Wolves?

Grimsby v Wolves will take place on Sunday 15 February 2026.

Grimsby v Wolves kick-off time

Grimsby v Wolves will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Grimsby v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Grimsby v Wolves online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Grimsby v Wolves on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

