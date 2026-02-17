Just a point separates Grimsby Town and Walsall in the League Two table ahead of their meeting at Blundell Park on Wednesday evening.

Ad

The Saddlers were top of the fourth tier at Christmas but have won just one game since the turn of the year and dropped out of the top seven, raising fears they could suffer a repeat of the late-season slump that saw them miss promotion last term.

Grimsby may be a point below the visitors but are trending in the other direction and have their sights set on the play-offs after a brilliant start to the new year.

Judging by the state of the pitch during Sunday's FA Cup defeat to Wolves, Wednesday's game is set to be a muddy affair at Blundell Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Grimsby v Walsall on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Grimsby v Walsall?

Grimsby v Walsall will take place on Wednesday 18 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Grimsby v Walsall kick-off time

Grimsby v Walsall will kick off at 7:45pm.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

What TV channel is Grimsby v Walsall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Grimsby v Walsall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Grimsby v Walsall on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Grimsby v Walsall odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Grimsby (10/11) Draw (23/10) Walsall (3/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.