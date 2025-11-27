League Two's weekend schedule kicks off at Blundell Park on Thursday evening, where Grimsby Town host Tranmere Rovers.

The Mariners have hit a rocky patch after a fast start to the season and dropped out of the play-off places due to a four-game winless run.

David Artell's side showed fight to battle back from 2-0 down and earn a point away at Swindon on the weekend but he will want to see more from his players against Tranmere.

The visitors let a two-goal advantage slip in a draw at home to MK Dons on Saturday, which was emblematic of Rovers this season.

Andy Crosby's side have looked impressive in flashes but struggled to see out games or land the killer blow.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Grimsby v Tranmere on TV and online.

When is Grimsby v Tranmere?

Grimsby v Tranmere will take place on Thursday 27th November 2025.

Grimsby v Tranmere kick-off time

Grimsby v Tranmere will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Grimsby v Tranmere on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Grimsby v Tranmere online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Is Grimsby v Tranmere on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

