Grimsby Town host Shrewsbury Town at Blundell Park in League Two on Monday evening.

After flying out of the blocks in the 2025/26 campaign, the Mariners have been dropping like a stone in recent months.

David Artell has urged fans to stick with his side as they battle to rediscover their best but patience may begin to run thin if results do not improve.

Shrewsbury have work to do themselves after a disappointing first half of the season.

Michael Appleton believes his side have improved in recent weeks but relegation remains a very real fear for the visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Grimsby v Shrewsbury on TV and online.

When is Grimsby v Shrewsbury?

Grimsby v Shrewsbury will take place on Monday 29th December 2025.

Grimsby v Shrewsbury kick-off time

Grimsby v Shrewsbury will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Grimsby v Shrewsbury on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:40pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Grimsby v Shrewsbury online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Grimsby v Shrewsbury on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

