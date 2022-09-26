Northern Ireland currently play in League C – the third tier of the competition – but if results go against them this week, they will drop into a relegation play-out (effectively a two-leg knockout tie where the loser will be relegated).

It's do or die time for Northern Ireland as they stare down at the prospect of a humiliating Nations League relegation to the very bottom of the ladder.

League D currently contains Latvia, Moldova, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Estonia, Malta and San Marino. It's fair to say this is not company Northern Ireland would like to keep.

They enter a tricky clash against group leaders Greece knowing they must get a better result than Cyprus, who face Kosovo.

Northern Ireland won their first game of the campaign at the weekend, against Kosovo, thanks to a 92nd-minute winner from Josh Magennis to keep realistic hopes of survival alive.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Greece v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Greece v Northern Ireland?

Greece v Northern Ireland will take place on Sunday 25th September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Greece v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of other Nations League matches this week including England v Germany.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Greece v Northern Ireland on?

The match will be televised on Free Sports from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Greece v Northern Ireland online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Greece v Northern Ireland team news

Greece predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Baldock, Mavropanos, Hatzidiakos, Tsimikas; Mantalos, Siopis, Kourbelis; Bakasetas, Giakoumakis, Masouras

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; McNair, Evans, Flanagan, Lewis; Bradley, Davis, Evans, Saville, Ferguson; Magennis

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Greece v Northern Ireland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Greece (10/11) Draw (11/5) Northern Ireland (7/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Greece v Northern Ireland

All things considered, this has been a nightmare campaign for Northern Ireland. It really has been a slog with very few rays of light. Falling into the relegation play-outs would be humiliating to say the least and could be enough to see Ian Baraclough move towards the exit door.

There are few signs to suggest they will produce a victory here, and we're being kind by suggesting they could summon every ounce of strength and quality to snatch a draw against Greece, who are playing for nothing.

More like this

Our prediction: Greece 1-1 Northern Ireland (11/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.