The former Leicester City and Barcelona striker was due to stay on at the BBC to front the 2026 World Cup coverage and the FA Cup next season.

However, following controversy surrounding a social media post shared by Lineker, it has now has been confirmed that he will leave immediately after his final episode of MOTD, which is the last of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Lineker has been an ever-present in British sports broadcasting for more than two decades, and though he will continue to feature on his popular The Rest Is Football podcast, his final episode will feel like a significant moment for many across the nation.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about when Gary Lineker's last episode of Match of the Day will air.

When is Gary Lineker's last Match of the Day?

Gary Lineker's last episode of Match of the Day will air on Sunday 26th May 2025.

As he has been for much of the season, Lineker will be joined by pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

It will be a bumper episode of the much-loved highlights show with all 20 top-flight clubs in action on the final day of the Premier League season.

What time is Gary Lineker's last Match of the Day?

Gary Lineker's final MOTD is scheduled to start 10:30pm on BBC One.

The runtime for the show is 1 hour and 39 minutes.

A repeat of Sunday's episode is not scheduled but it will be available on BBC iPlayer from after midnight on the day of broadcast.

