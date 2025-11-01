Premier League strugglers Fulham and Wolves meet at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The hosts have lost four on the bounce in the league to drop to sixth – with individual mistakes and goalscoring struggles hurting them.

Marco Silva's side needed penalties to edge past League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup in midweek, which will not have been the confidence booster they were hoping for.

Wolves, who are bottom of the Premier League with just two points, suffered a third consecutive defeat on Wednesday as they went out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Chelsea.

Vitor Pereira looks to have lost the fans and could well get his marching orders if he cannot lead his team to a first league win of the season on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Wolves?

Fulham v Wolves will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Fulham v Wolves kick-off time

Fulham v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Fulham v Wolves live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Fulham v Wolves on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

