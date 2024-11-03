Though the spoils were shared when they met at the Gtech Community Stadium in May, the Bees were the dominant force in the fixture in 2023 – winning 3-0 away at Craven Cottage in August to follow their 3-2 victory at home in March.

Both have enjoyed impressive starts to the 2024/25 campaign, with Brentford ninth on 13 points and Fulham one point below them in 10th, but it's the visitors that come into the game in finer fettle after winning two of their last three Premier League games and reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals by edging past Sheffield Wednesday on penalties on Tuesday evening.

That said, while the Cottagers are winless since September after Beto's 93rd-minute equaliser ensured the points were shared last weekend against Everton, they impressed in recent defeats against Man City and Aston Villa so should come into Monday night's game with plenty of confidence themselves as they search for a first victory over Brentford since August 2022.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Brentford?

Fulham v Brentford will take place on Monday 4th November 2024.

Fulham v Brentford kick-off time

Fulham v Brentford will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Fulham v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Fulham v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

