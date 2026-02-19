Matt Lawlor will look to extend his strong start as Fleetwood Town boss when Barrow visit in League Two on Saturday.

Ad

Lawlor, who has been appointed until the end of the season after Pete Wild's sacking, hailed his side's "incredible" performance in their midweek victory over Crewe and will want to see more of the same this weekend.

Barrow have been dragged back into the relegation battle after Tuesday's defeat to Harrogate Town, which leaves them just two points above the bottom three and only three points above bottom-club Newport.

It may be early in his tenure but Dino Maamria needs to rally his troops, or they could find themselves below the dreaded dotted line.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fleetwood Town v Barrow on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Fleetwood Town v Barrow?

Fleetwood Town v Barrow will take place on Saturday 21 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fleetwood Town v Barrow kick-off time

Fleetwood Town v Barrow will kick off at 12:30pm.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

What TV channel is Fleetwood Town v Barrow on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Fleetwood Town v Barrow online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Fleetwood Town v Barrow on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Fleetwood Town v Barrow odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Fleetwood Town (1/1) Draw (5/2) Barrow (9/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.