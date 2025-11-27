Celtic travel to Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday as Martin O'Neill's tenure nears its end.

Ad

Wilfried Nancy is expected to be appointed as the Hoops's new permanent manager soon but O'Neill is set to be in charge for the trip to the Netherlands.

Though Celtic have won all four of their domestic games under the interim boss, they are still playing catch-up in Europe after taking just four points from their first four fixtures.

The Old Firm club are on course to miss out on a place in the knockout stages and are running out of time to climb higher up the League Phase table.

Feyenoord, managed by former Man Utd striker Robin van Persie, are facing a similar reality after some frustrating Europa League defeats.

The hosts sit second in the Eredivisie after a fast start to the season but have lost four of their last five games in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Feyenoord v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Feyenoord v Celtic?

Feyenoord v Celtic will take place on Thursday 27th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Feyenoord v Celtic kick-off time

Feyenoord v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Feyenoord v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Feyenoord v Celtic online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Feyenoord v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Aston Villa v Young Boys odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Aston Villa (1/5) Draw (13/2) Young Boys (10/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.