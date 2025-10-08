However, European success still eludes the West London club, who were dumped out of the Women's Champions League by Barcelona in embarrassing fashion last term.

Up first in the revamped UEFA competition is a trip to face FC Twente, who are top of the Eredivisie with four wins from four games.

The top four teams after six games will qualify automatically for the quarter-finals, with the sides that finish between fifth and 12th heading into the play-offs in the hope of joining them, so the visitors will want to make a winning start.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch FC Twente v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is FC Twente v Chelsea?

FC Twente v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 8th October 2025.

FC Twente v Chelsea will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is FC Twente v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Disney Plus.

How to live stream FC Twente v Chelsea online

Disney Plus customers can live stream the game via the Disney Plus app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the app, while you can also go via devices such as the Google Chromecast.

Listen to FC Twente v Chelsea on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

