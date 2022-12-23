However you felt the first half of your season went, the current order is about to receive an almighty shake as we head into the unknown.

Fantasy Premier League is back and the decisions are bigger than ever ahead of the restart.

There's simply no way of knowing how teams will respond following the break. Can Arsenal maintain their grip on top spot? Will Liverpool launch their way back into the title race? Will Erling Haaland pick up where he left off? (Well, maybe the answer to that last one is a dead-cert.)

FPL bosses across the world will begin combing through their teams with a bonus wildcard afforded to everyone following the pause.

This is the lifeline many will need if they are to claw their way back into contention. And we're on hand to help you make wise choices as the 2022/23 season grinds back into life.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of the return to action after the World Cup.

Fantasy Premier League tips: Transfers for GW17

Look at Manchester United players

One of the big shifts in enthusiasm following the World Cup has swung Manchester United's way. A break that began in nightmarish fashion, with Cristiano Ronaldo attracting an unwanted sideshow to the club, has ended in near-ideal fashion.

Now Ronaldo has been cut loose, Erik ten Hag's position looks all the stronger, the controversial Glazers are looking to sell up, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford excelled for England in Qatar, Bruno Fernandes looked sharp for Portugal and, importantly, nobody got hurt.

United's upcoming fixtures are Nottingham Forest (H), Wolves (A) and Bournemouth (H) with Rashford (£6.7m) looking like a solid value bet in midfield, Anthony Martial is bound to start in the post-Ronaldo world (£6.4m) and Luke Shaw looks a good defensive differential (£4.8m). If you're looking for an enabler, Alejandro Garnacho (£4.3m) could become an increasing force this season.

Avoid Liverpool's expensive traps

In years gone by, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were essential signings in FPL, but it looks incredibly hard to make a case for them in 2022/23.

The flying full-backs are ranked No.20 (Robertson) and No.27 (TAA) in terms of points scored by defenders this season despite being No.3 and No.2 respectively in terms of price.

Alexander-Arnold may not even play the first game back due to illness, but regardless, Liverpool's defensive titans are not worth the outlay. Yet.

We're also not boarding the Darwin Nunez hype train at £9.0m. The Uruguayan has picked up a head of steam in terms of ownership post-World Cup. He is an incredible athlete and will develop into a fine striker for the Reds, but he simply doesn't look clinical right now. He could grow as the season wears on, but there's nothing to suggest he is worth £1.6m more than Ivan Toney or £3.2m more than Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitro on a tightrope

Speaking of Mitrovic, we have one word of warning about the Fulham man. He remains the ultimate budget talisman but he is indeed walking a disciplinary tightrope.

The Serbian star has collected four yellow cards this term, meaning one more buys him a one-match suspension. In the grand scheme of the season this may seem small, but for now, it's worth looking at Toney, Martial or possibly even Che Adams as alternatives until he gets his ban out of the way.

Another alternative would be to select Mitrovic and boast a strong bench player who can step in when the inevitable happens.

Kevin De Bruyne is the man

We all know Erling Haaland is the non-negotiable, but we're tipping Kevin De Bruyne to hit the turbo-chargers for the remainder of 2022/23.

The Belgian maestro has steadily accumulated new owners throughout the campaign and sits as the second-highest ranked midfielder in terms of sheer points despite not really leaving third gear.

De Bruyne returned from a disappointing World Cup to record two assists against Liverpool, and that tally could've been more given the quality of his crossing all evening.

He could end up nestling behind Haaland as the second-highest points scoring player in the entire league this term.

Our FPL line-up for GW17

Using my unlimited FPL free transfers ahead of GW17, I've settled on the following team (well, for now at least...):

GK: Ward

DEF: Trippier, Shaw, Gabriel

MID: Maddison, Martinelli, De Bruyne, Almiron

FOR: Haaland, Kane, Martial

Subs: Henderson; Patterson, Garnacho, Castagne

