Each FPL boss has been handed a slate of unlimited transfers following the World Cup break but the deadline is creeping up and this is the opportune moment to get your house in order.

It's time to get back on the clock. Fantasy Premier League is starting up once again and the countdown is well and truly on.

The Premier League games on Boxing Day offer plenty of opportunities for unpredictable results given we still don't quite know how fresh World Cup stars are. We also don't know how the likes of Erling Haaland will respond to not playing competitive football since early November.

Unknowns are an FPL manager's worst enemy, so you'll want to leave yourself plenty of time to re-jig your team and plot your course over the chaotic Christmas period.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the Fantasy Premier League deadlines over the Christmas period.

When is the Fantasy Premier League deadline?

The Fantasy Premier League deadline for GW17 is 11am on Monday 26th December 2022.

Every deadline is now 90 minutes prior to the first match of the gameweek.

This is one of the most important deadlines of the season as players can make unlimited post-World Cup transfers right up until this minute.

After that, players return to the grind of one free transfer per week.

To give you a steer on upcoming deadlines, we've rounded up all the key timings over the festive period below:

GW17: 11am on Monday 26th December 2022

GW18: 6:15pm on Friday 30th December 2022

GW19: 4pm on Monday 2nd January 2023

GW20: 6:30pm on Friday 13th January 2023

