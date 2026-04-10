Scottish Premiership title chasers Rangers travel to Falkirk on Sunday in the last game before the league splits in two.

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It's a three-horse race at the top of the table. Hearts have been the frontrunners for much of the 2025/26 campaign but Danny Rohl's side and Old Firm rivals Celtic have closed the gap.

Rangers are the division's form side, having won three on the bounce and scored nine times in that run, but have failed to beat Sunday's hosts in two attempts this term.

Falkirk are enjoying an impressive first season back in the Scottish Premiership after successive promotions and are set to finish sixth at the split, which will earn them a spot in the top half.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Falkirk v Rangers on TV and online.

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When is Falkirk v Rangers?

Falkirk v Rangers will take place on Sunday 12 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Falkirk v Rangers kick-off time

Falkirk v Rangers will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Falkirk v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Falkirk v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Falkirk v Rangers on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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