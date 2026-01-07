Wolves head to Everton on Wednesday evening, aiming to follow up their first Premier League win of the season.

Ad

The odds are still stacked massively against Rob Edwards's side in the pursuit of a miraculous escape from relegation but there is fresh hope at the Black Country club after their 3-0 victory over West Ham at the weekend.

The visitors now head to the Hill Dickinson Stadium with the wind in their sails as they look to cut the gap to safety by another three points.

David Moyes will want to see a response from his players after Everton's 4-2 defeat at home to Brentford on Sunday.

The Toffees have won one and lost three of their last five games, dropping down the table as a result, but the visit of bottom-club Wolves represents an ideal opportunity to bounce back.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Wolves on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Everton v Wolves?

Everton v Wolves will take place on Wednesday 7th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Wolves kick-off time

Everton v Wolves will kick off at 7:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Everton v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports F1 from 6pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Everton v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Everton v Wolves on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Everton v Wolves odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Everton (3/4) Draw (5/2) Wolves (4/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.