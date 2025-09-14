What channel is Everton v Tottenham Women's Super League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Everton v Tottenham in the Women's Super League, including TV channel and kick-off time.
Everton and Tottenham will both look to build on impressive wins on the opening weekend of the Women's Super League season when they meet at Goodison Park on Sunday.
Brian Sørensen's side have taken over the iconic ground after the men's team moved to the Hill Dickinson Stadium and will kick off at home on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool at Anfield.
That result has added to the Toffees' optimism at the start of the 2025/26 campaign and should boost the atmosphere at Goodison Park for Spurs' visit.
The North Londoners claimed a derby win of their own on the opening weekend as they beat West Ham 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium courtesy of Bethany England's late penalty.
New boss Martin Ho delivered Spurs first victory since January in his first WSL game in charge and will hope to build on that against his former employers – having come through as a player at Everton and then spent three years there as an assistant coach.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Tottenham on TV and online.
When is Everton v Tottenham?
Everton v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 14th September 2025.
Everton v Tottenham kick-off time
Everton v Tottenham will kick off at 2:30pm.
What TV channel is Everton v Tottenham on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on the BBC red button from 2:25pm.
How to live stream Everton v Tottenham online
You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.
The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.
Can you listen to Everton v Tottenham on radio?
Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.
