The players responded with a 2-0 FA Cup victory over League One strugglers Peterborough United, with interim coaches Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman at the helm, but the focus now returns to the survival push.

Solving their issue up top will be the biggest challenge for Moyes – outside their 4-0 win over Wolves last month, Everton have found the net only once in the league since October.

Finding the net has not been the issue for Villa and Unai Emery – it's keeping the goals out that has hampered their top-four tilt. The visitors have kept just two Premier League clean sheets all season, against bottom club Southampton and Erik ten Hag's Man Utd, meaning only relegation-threatened Leicester have fewer.

With all the talk about Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, and Bournemouth, the Villans have flown under the radar in 2024/25 but are mustering another impressive European challenge. They are just four points back from fourth-place Chelsea ahead of the midweek games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Everton v Aston Villa?

Everton v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2025.

Everton v Aston Villa kick-off time

Everton v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Everton v Aston Villa online

Listen to Everton v Aston Villa on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

