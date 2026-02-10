Premier League duo Everton and AFC Bournemouth face off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The pair are separated by just two points in the table and are chasing the European spots after returning to form in recent weeks.

A late double earned Everton a comeback victory away at Fulham on the weekend and extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games.

It's five Premier League matches without a defeat for Bournemouth as well after they battled back for a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Rayan, the Cherries' Antoine Semenyo replacement, earned them a point in his with his first goal for the club and will hope to continue his fast start to life in English football away on Merseyside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v AFC Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Everton v AFC Bournemouth?

Everton v AFC Bournemouth will take place on Tuesday 10th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v AFC Bournemouth kick-off time

Everton v AFC Bournemouth will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v AFC Bournemouth on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 5.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Everton v AFC Bournemouth online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Everton v AFC Bournemouth on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

