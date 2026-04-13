Two of the best teams in world football – England and Spain – face off at Wembley on Tuesday evening in a pivotal Women's World Cup 2027 qualifier.

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The visitors are the world champions and beat the Lionesses in the final of the 2023 tournament, but Sarina Wiegman's side got their revenge to claim their second consecutive continental crown at Euro 2025.

Though it is just a qualifier, there is plenty on the line as the pair, who are level on points after two games, battle for Group A3 supremacy.

Only the top team will qualify automatically for World Cup 2027, with the side in second forced to navigate the UEFA play-offs to reach next year's tournament.

The Lionesses could be without captain Leah Williamson due to injury, which is a significant blow given the strength of Spain's attacking options.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Spain on TV and online.

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When is England v Spain?

England v Spain will take place on Tuesday 14 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Spain kick-off time

England v Spain will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is England v Spain on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Spain on ITV from 6:30pm.

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How to live stream England v Spain online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is England v Spain on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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