England host Japan at Wembley on Tuesday in their final warm-up match ahead of World Cup 2026.

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The Three Lions squad will be back to full strength after Thomas Tuchel rested 11 of his regulars for Friday's game against Uruguay, which was an expectedly drab 1-1 draw.

Tuchel may well opt to use the midweek friendly as another chance to run the rule over some fringe players rather than give his first-choice XI a run-out.

Japan should pose England a very different test to Friday's physical visitors but are another side that head into this summer's tournament aiming to reach the knockout stages, having beaten Scotland on Saturday.

Though warm-up matches are more about minutes than momentum, both sides would love to head into World Cup 2026 on the back of a victory.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Japan on TV and online.

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When is England v Japan?

England v Japan will take place on Tuesday 31 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Japan kick-off time

England v Japan will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Japan on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

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How to live stream England v Japan online

You can live stream the online match via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is England v Japan on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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