England conclude the international break with a friendly against Australia at Pride Park on Tuesday evening.

The Lionesses were beaten 2-1 by Brazil at the Etihad on Saturday in their first game since winning Euro 2025 in the summer.

Sarina Wiegman admitted her side started poorly on the weekend and has backed them to fly out of the blocks as they seek to bounce back from the defeat.

The visitors won't be short on motivation and may be out for some revenge after England dumped them out of their home World Cup in the last meeting between the pair two years ago.

Like Brazil, Australia will pose a real physical threat and should be a stern test for the European champions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia on TV and online.

When is England v Australia?

England v Australia will take place on Tuesday 28th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Australia kick-off time

England v Australia will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is England v Australia on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Albania on ITV4 from 6:15pm.

How to live stream England v Australia online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Australia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

